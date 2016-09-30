Edition:
United Kingdom

Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd (CATJ.J)

CATJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,319.00ZAc
12:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
1,320.00
Open
1,320.00
Day's High
1,320.00
Day's Low
1,319.00
Volume
33
Avg. Vol
147,470
52-wk High
1,406.00
52-wk Low
1,045.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Paul Jenkins

55 2010 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Terrence Moolman

70 Chief Executive Officer, Founder, Executive Director

Timothy Holden

50 2014 Managing Director, Executive Director

Petrus Greyling

57 2010 Executive Director

Navin Sooka

62 Company Secretary
» More People

Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd News