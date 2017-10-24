CapitaLand Ltd (CATL.SI)
CATL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
3.69SGD
24 Oct 2017
3.69SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.02 (-0.54%)
$-0.02 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
$3.71
$3.71
Open
$3.71
$3.71
Day's High
$3.71
$3.71
Day's Low
$3.68
$3.68
Volume
3,826,000
3,826,000
Avg. Vol
9,288,584
9,288,584
52-wk High
$3.88
$3.88
52-wk Low
$2.96
$2.96
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kee Choe Ng
|73
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Ming Yan Lim
|54
|2014
|President & Group Chief Executive, Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Cho Pin Lim
|47
|2017
|Group Chief Financial Officer
|
Chee Koon Lee
|42
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer of The Ascott Limited
|
Juan Thong Leow
|50
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer of Capitaland Mall Asia Limited
- BRIEF-Capitaland says unit received approval in-principle to list & quote S$500 mln notes on SGX-ST
- BRIEF-Capitaland says Ascott acquired hotel in Silicon Valley, California
- BRIEF-CapitaLand says unit prices offering of S$500 MLN ,3.08 percent fixed rate notes due 2027
- SE Asia Stocks-Singapore up on financials; Philippines, Indonesia off peaks
- CORRECTED-SE Asia Stocks-Cautious on mixed U.S. data; Vietnam near 10-yr high