Edition:
United Kingdom

Callidus Capital Corp (CBL.TO)

CBL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.99CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.07 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
$10.06
Open
$10.05
Day's High
$10.14
Day's Low
$9.61
Volume
25,754
Avg. Vol
62,385
52-wk High
$20.89
52-wk Low
$9.30

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Newton Glassman

2014 Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

David Reese

2014 President, Chief Operating Officer

Dan Nohdomi

2013 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President

Jean Lepine

Director - Investor Relations

Jim Riley

2011 Secretary, Director
Callidus Capital Corp News