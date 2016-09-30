Edition:
United Kingdom

Mersen SA (CBLP.PA)

CBLP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

32.66EUR
3:07pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.65 (-1.95%)
Prev Close
€33.31
Open
€33.25
Day's High
€33.30
Day's Low
€32.55
Volume
9,585
Avg. Vol
23,186
52-wk High
€35.00
52-wk Low
€17.36

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Herve Couffin

65 2009 Chairman and Independent Member of the Supervisory Board

Luc Themelin

54 2011 Chairman of the Management Board

Henri-Dominique Petit

67 2009 Vice Chairman and Independent Member of the Supervisory Board

Thomas Baumgartner

44 2011 Financial and Administrative Director, Member of the Management Board

Christophe Bommier

55 2011 Global Vice President - High Temperatures, Member of the Management Board
» More People

Mersen SA News

» More CBLP.PA News