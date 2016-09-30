Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA.TO)
CCA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
92.83CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.13 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
$92.70
Open
$92.90
Day's High
$93.52
Day's Low
$92.73
Volume
47,558
Avg. Vol
74,501
52-wk High
$95.21
52-wk Low
$60.62
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jan Peeters
|65
|2004
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Louis Audet
|65
|2009
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Patrice Ouimet
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Philippe Jette
|2015
|President of Cogeco Peer 1
|
Richard Shea
|51
|2015
|President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Broadband
