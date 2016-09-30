Corestate Capital Holding SA (CCAG.DE)
CCAG.DE on Xetra
52.35EUR
4:35pm BST
52.35EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.34 (+0.65%)
€0.34 (+0.65%)
Prev Close
€52.01
€52.01
Open
€52.01
€52.01
Day's High
€52.53
€52.53
Day's Low
€51.73
€51.73
Volume
34,397
34,397
Avg. Vol
20,915
20,915
52-wk High
€57.02
€57.02
52-wk Low
€17.90
€17.90
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Micha Blattmann
|42
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Sascha Wilhem
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Daniel Schoch
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Thomas Landschreiber
|Chief Investment Officer
|
Urs Felder
|56
|Member of the Supervisory Board
- BRIEF-Corestate acquires former headquarter of perfume brand 4711 in Cologne, Germany
- BRIEF-CORESTATE announces closing of the acquisition of ATOS Capital
- BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding buys 100 pct stake in ATOS Group
- BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding's free float is expanded by 14%
- BRIEF-UBM Development sells Micro Living Projekt in QBC for about EUR 27 mln