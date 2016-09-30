Edition:
United Kingdom

Corestate Capital Holding SA (CCAG.DE)

CCAG.DE on Xetra

52.35EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.34 (+0.65%)
Prev Close
€52.01
Open
€52.01
Day's High
€52.53
Day's Low
€51.73
Volume
34,397
Avg. Vol
20,915
52-wk High
€57.02
52-wk Low
€17.90

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Micha Blattmann

42 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Sascha Wilhem

Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Schoch

Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Landschreiber

Chief Investment Officer

Urs Felder

56 Member of the Supervisory Board
» More People

Corestate Capital Holding SA News

» More CCAG.DE News