Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH.L)
CCH.L on London Stock Exchange
2,585.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
2,585.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
2,585.00
2,585.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
658,860
658,860
52-wk High
2,682.00
2,682.00
52-wk Low
1,602.00
1,602.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anastassis David
|46
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Michalis Imellos
|48
|2017
|Acting Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer
|
Jan Gustavsson
|51
|General Counsel, Company Secretary and Director of Strategic Development
|
Sanda Parezanovic
|52
|2015
|Group Human Resources Director
|
Zoran Bogdanovic
|45
|2016
|Region Director - Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, FYROM, Greece, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Romania and Serbia, Slovenia and Montenegro
