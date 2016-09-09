Edition:
United Kingdom

Carnival PLC (CCL.L)

CCL.L on London Stock Exchange

4,970.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
4,970.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
614,018
52-wk High
5,435.00
52-wk Low
3,733.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Micky Arison

67 2013 Chairman of the Board

Arnold Donald

62 2013 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

David Bernstein

59 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer

Stein Kruse

58 2013 Chief Executive Officer of Holland America Group

David Noyes

54 2014 Chief Executive Officer - Carnival UK
Carnival PLC News

Market Views

