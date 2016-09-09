Carnival PLC (CCL.L)
CCL.L on London Stock Exchange
4,970.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
4,970.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
4,970.00
4,970.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
614,018
614,018
52-wk High
5,435.00
5,435.00
52-wk Low
3,733.00
3,733.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Micky Arison
|67
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Arnold Donald
|62
|2013
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
David Bernstein
|59
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer
|
Stein Kruse
|58
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer of Holland America Group
|
David Noyes
|54
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer - Carnival UK
- Should you snap up these two great growth shares now?
- Summer's here! Time to buy Hostelworld Group plc, Carnival plc and International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA?
- Longer lives, bigger profits: Why I’m bullish on GlaxoSmithKline plc, McCarthy and Stone plc and Carnival plc
- Should You Be Buying Shire plc, Carnival plc And Ryanair Holdings plc Today?
- Can Unilever plc, Associated British Foods plc & Carnival plc Continue To Deliver The Goods?
- Are Carnival plc (+45%), Barratt Developments Plc (+18%) & Legal & General Group Plc (+14%) The FTSE 100's Best Growth Prospects?