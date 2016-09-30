CCL Products India Ltd (CCLP.NS)
CCLP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
319.10INR
10:20am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Challa Prasad
|62
|2014
|Executive Chairman of the Board
K. V. L. N. Sarma
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
Sridevi Dasari
|2012
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
Challa Srishant
|31
|2014
|Managing Director, Executive Director
G. V. Krishna Rau
|2014
|Independent Additional Director
- BRIEF-RBI removes CCL Products (India) from foreign investment ban list
- BRIEF-CCL Products India gets approval for setting up of freeze dried instant coffee mfg unit in Chittoor
- BRIEF-RBI adds CCL Products (India) to foreign investment ban list
- BRIEF-CCL Products India gets members' nod for increase in FPI/FII holding in co
- REFILE-BRIEF-CCL Products India June-qtr consol profit falls (July 11)