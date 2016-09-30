Edition:
Cameco Corp (CCO.TO)

CCO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.26CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.11 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
$11.37
Open
$11.36
Day's High
$11.47
Day's Low
$11.25
Volume
636,050
Avg. Vol
1,006,409
52-wk High
$17.65
52-wk Low
$9.93

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Neil McMillan

65 2015 Independent Chairman of the Board

Timothy Gitzel

54 2011 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Grant Isaac

2011 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President

Brian Reilly

2017 Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President

Sean Quinn

2014 Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary
Cameco Corp News

