Cameco Corp (CCO.TO)
CCO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
11.26CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Neil McMillan
|65
|2015
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Timothy Gitzel
|54
|2011
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Grant Isaac
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Brian Reilly
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Sean Quinn
|2014
|Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary
