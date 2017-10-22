Coca-Cola Icecek AS (CCOLA.IS)
CCOLA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
36.94TRY
22 Oct 2017
36.94TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.14TL (-0.38%)
-0.14TL (-0.38%)
Prev Close
37.08TL
37.08TL
Open
37.56TL
37.56TL
Day's High
37.56TL
37.56TL
Day's Low
36.90TL
36.90TL
Volume
401,000
401,000
Avg. Vol
390,113
390,113
52-wk High
44.30TL
44.30TL
52-wk Low
31.24TL
31.24TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tuncay Ozilhan
|70
|1996
|Chairman of the Board
|
Burak Basarir
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Board Member
|
Galya Frayman Molinas
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Michael Coombs
|53
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Gokhan Kipcak
|2007
|Chief Information Officer