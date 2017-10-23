Edition:
United Kingdom

CCR SA (CCRO3.SA)

CCRO3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

17.91BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.49 (-2.66%)
Prev Close
R$ 18.40
Open
R$ 18.35
Day's High
R$ 18.35
Day's Low
R$ 17.89
Volume
4,033,100
Avg. Vol
5,102,910
52-wk High
R$ 19.32
52-wk Low
R$ 13.22

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ricardo Coutinho de Sena

69 2016 Chairman of the Board

Renato Alves Vale

68 1999 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Jose Braz Cioffi

56 2010 Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Business Management, Member of the Executive Board

Ricardo Antonio Mello Castanheira

61 2011 Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Institutional Relations, Member of the Executive Board

Italo Roppa

62 2005 Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Business Management, Member of the Executive Board
» More People

CCR SA News