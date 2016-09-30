Edition:
United Kingdom

Compagnie des Alpes SA (CDAF.PA)

CDAF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

27.60EUR
3:21pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.16 (+0.58%)
Prev Close
€27.44
Open
€27.50
Day's High
€27.65
Day's Low
€27.48
Volume
4,642
Avg. Vol
12,102
52-wk High
€30.00
52-wk Low
€16.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Dominique Marcel

61 2009 Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Daniele Clergeot

2011 Member of the Executive Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Department of Marketing, Sales, Product Development and International Development

Jean-Francois Blas

61 2009 Member of the Executive Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Ski Area Operations at Paradiski, Grand Massif, Deux Alpes and Serre-Chevalier

Agnes Pannier-Runacher

43 2013 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Bernard Blas

89 2009 Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
Compagnie des Alpes SA News

