Centrum Capital Ltd (CENC.BO)
CENC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
79.45INR
10:20am BST
79.45INR
10:20am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.60 (-0.75%)
Rs-0.60 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs80.05
Rs80.05
Open
Rs80.00
Rs80.00
Day's High
Rs80.25
Rs80.25
Day's Low
Rs78.00
Rs78.00
Volume
260,388
260,388
Avg. Vol
2,082,583
2,082,583
52-wk High
Rs90.70
Rs90.70
52-wk Low
Rs23.00
Rs23.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Chandir Gidwani
|51
|2012
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Shailendra Apte
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Alpesh Shah
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Jaspal Bindra
|2016
|Additional Director
|
Mahakhurshid Byramjee
|66
|Non-Executive Director