Central Puerto SA (CEPU.BA)

CEPU.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

31.20ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$31.20
Open
$32.40
Day's High
$32.75
Day's Low
$30.75
Volume
2,241,738
Avg. Vol
565,802
52-wk High
$32.75
52-wk Low
$17.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gonzalo Alejandro Peres Moore

2017 Chairman of the Board

Jorge Rauber

2017 Chief Executive Officer

Osvaldo Arturo Reca

2017 Vice Chairman of the Board

Ezequiel A. Calciati

2015 Public Accountant

Jorge Carlos Bledel

2017 Director
