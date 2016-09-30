Edition:
United Kingdom

CESC Ltd (CESC.NS)

CESC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,029.15INR
10:22am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.55 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
Rs1,026.60
Open
Rs1,027.60
Day's High
Rs1,040.00
Day's Low
Rs1,023.25
Volume
186,963
Avg. Vol
583,099
52-wk High
Rs1,080.00
52-wk Low
Rs533.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sanjiv Goenka

54 2013 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Subhasis Mitra

Compliance Officer, Vice President, Company Secretary

Aniruddha Basu

54 2013 Managing Director, Executive Director

Pratip Chowdhury

2014 Independent Director

K. Jairaj

2014 Independent Director
CESC Ltd News

