Central European Media Enterprises Ltd (CETV.PR)
CETV.PR on Prague Stock Exchange
103.60CZK
12:56pm BST
Change (% chg)
-0.20Kč (-0.19%)
Prev Close
103.80Kč
Open
104.00Kč
Day's High
104.00Kč
Day's Low
102.65Kč
Volume
61,457
Avg. Vol
82,616
52-wk High
110.00Kč
52-wk Low
55.50Kč
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Billock
|68
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Michael Del Nin
|46
|2013
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|
Christoph Mainusch
|54
|2013
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|
David Sturgeon
|47
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Daniel Penn
|51
|2010
|Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary
- Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 24
- Broadcaster CME posts core profit rise in third quarter
- BRIEF-Central European Media Enterprises Qtrly loss per share $0.03
- BRIEF-TCS Capital Management cuts stake in Central European Media Enterprises to 7 pct from 9.8 pct
- BRIEF-Central European Media Enterprises joins the European Media Alliance