Centamin PLC (CEY.L)
CEY.L on London Stock Exchange
143.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
143.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
143.10
143.10
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
7,810,634
7,810,634
52-wk High
193.90
193.90
52-wk Low
114.60
114.60
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Josef El-Raghy
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Andrew Pardey
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Gordon Haslam
|2011
|Senior Non-Executive Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Ross Jerrard
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Lynne Gregory
|2013
|General Counsel
- Should you buy gold or gold miners?
- Are these 3 stocks unmissable buys after today's results?
- Can 2016 winners Centamin plc (+145%), Anglo American plc (+149%) and Lonmin plc (+183%) keep on climbing?
- 3 top mining stocks in a post-Brexit world: BHP Billiton plc, Rio Tinto plc and Centamin plc
- Can Q2 winners Standard Chartered plc, Centamin plc and Weir Group plc keep charging?
- Is it time to hunker down and stockpile gold?