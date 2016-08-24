Edition:
United Kingdom

Centamin PLC (CEY.L)

CEY.L on London Stock Exchange

143.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
143.10
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
7,810,634
52-wk High
193.90
52-wk Low
114.60

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Josef El-Raghy

2015 Executive Chairman of the Board

Andrew Pardey

2015 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Gordon Haslam

2011 Senior Non-Executive Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board

Ross Jerrard

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Lynne Gregory

2013 General Counsel
Centamin PLC News

Market Views

