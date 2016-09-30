CEZ as (CEZP.PR)
CEZP.PR on Prague Stock Exchange
456.30CZK
1:16pm BST
Change (% chg)
-1.60Kč (-0.35%)
Prev Close
457.90Kč
Open
456.90Kč
Day's High
458.00Kč
Day's Low
451.20Kč
Volume
170,650
Avg. Vol
427,961
52-wk High
472.50Kč
52-wk Low
392.80Kč
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vaclav Paces
|75
|2014
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Daniel Benes
|47
|2011
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Vladimir Hronek
|52
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Ondrej Landa
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Martin Novak
|45
|2011
|Vice Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer