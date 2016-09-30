Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (CFRJ.J)
CFRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
12,338.00ZAc
2:17pm BST
12,338.00ZAc
2:17pm BST
Change (% chg)
5.00 (+0.04%)
5.00 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
12,333.00
12,333.00
Open
12,333.00
12,333.00
Day's High
12,366.00
12,366.00
Day's Low
12,285.00
12,285.00
Volume
5,210,622
5,210,622
Avg. Vol
3,907,030
3,907,030
52-wk High
12,608.00
12,608.00
52-wk Low
8,584.00
8,584.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Johann Rupert
|67
|2013
|Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Josua Malherbe
|62
|2013
|Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Burkhart Grund
|52
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee and Senior Executive Committee
|
Nicolas Bos
|46
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer of Van Cleef & Arpels, Member of the Group Management Committee, Senior Executive Committee
|
Cyrille Vigneron
|56
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer of Cartier, Member of the Group Management Committee and Senior Executive Committee