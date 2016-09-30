Edition:
United Kingdom

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (CFRJ.J)

CFRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

12,338.00ZAc
2:17pm BST
Change (% chg)

5.00 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
12,333.00
Open
12,333.00
Day's High
12,366.00
Day's Low
12,285.00
Volume
5,210,622
Avg. Vol
3,907,030
52-wk High
12,608.00
52-wk Low
8,584.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Johann Rupert

67 2013 Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors

Josua Malherbe

62 2013 Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors

Burkhart Grund

52 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee and Senior Executive Committee

Nicolas Bos

46 2017 Chief Executive Officer of Van Cleef & Arpels, Member of the Group Management Committee, Senior Executive Committee

Cyrille Vigneron

56 2016 Chief Executive Officer of Cartier, Member of the Group Management Committee and Senior Executive Committee
Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA News

