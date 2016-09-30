Edition:
United Kingdom

Canfor Pulp Products Inc (CFX.TO)

CFX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.08CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.21 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
$13.87
Open
$13.99
Day's High
$14.10
Day's Low
$13.63
Volume
31,778
Avg. Vol
28,786
52-wk High
$14.20
52-wk Low
$9.45

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michael Korenberg

55 2014 Chairman of the Board

Brett Robinson

2012 President

Donald Kayne

59 2012 Chief Executive Officer

Alan Nicholl

2012 Chief Financial Officer

Martin Pudlas

2012 Vice President - Operations
» More People

Canfor Pulp Products Inc News

» More CFX.TO News