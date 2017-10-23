Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo Comgas (CGAS5.SA)
CGAS5.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
51.81BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello
|67
|Chairman of the Board
|
Nelson Roseira Gomes
|46
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Director of Investor Relations
|
Marcos Marinho Lutz
|47
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Jose Carlos Broisler Oliver
|60
|Chief Operations Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Sergio Luiz da Silva
|52
|Chief Marketing, Planning and Gas Supply Officer, Member of the Executive Board