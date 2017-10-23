Edition:
United Kingdom

Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo Comgas (CGAS5.SA)

CGAS5.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

51.81BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -1.14 (-2.15%)
Prev Close
R$ 52.95
Open
R$ 53.01
Day's High
R$ 53.01
Day's Low
R$ 51.60
Volume
52,900
Avg. Vol
77,960
52-wk High
R$ 59.99
52-wk Low
R$ 43.53

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello

67 Chairman of the Board

Nelson Roseira Gomes

46 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Director of Investor Relations

Marcos Marinho Lutz

47 Vice Chairman of the Board

Jose Carlos Broisler Oliver

60 Chief Operations Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Sergio Luiz da Silva

52 Chief Marketing, Planning and Gas Supply Officer, Member of the Executive Board
