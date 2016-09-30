Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE_u.TO)
CHE_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
19.54CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Lorie Waisberg
|2012
|Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustees
Mark Davis
|Chief Executive Officer, Trustee
Rohit Bhardwaj
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance, Director
Emily Powers
|2016
|Vice President - Human Resources
Leon Aarts
|2016
|Group Vice - President, Commercial
- BRIEF-Chemtrade announces expiration of its offers to purchase Chemtrade Electrochem convertible debentures
- BRIEF-Chemtrade announces extension to its offer to purchase Chemtrade Electrochem convertible debentures in exchange for new Chemtrade convertible debentures
- BRIEF-Chemtrade announces offers to purchase Chemtrade Electrochem convertible debentures
- BRIEF-Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund redeems 5.75 pct convertible unsecured debentures
- BRIEF-Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund reports Q1 2017 results