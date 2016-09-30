Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (CHMB.NS)
CHMB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
149.60INR
10:25am BST
149.60INR
10:25am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.45 (+2.36%)
Rs3.45 (+2.36%)
Prev Close
Rs146.15
Rs146.15
Open
Rs146.90
Rs146.90
Day's High
Rs155.00
Rs155.00
Day's Low
Rs146.90
Rs146.90
Volume
2,166,706
2,166,706
Avg. Vol
927,889
927,889
52-wk High
Rs157.50
Rs157.50
52-wk Low
Rs53.55
Rs53.55
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Saroj Poddar
|69
|2004
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Shyam Bhartia
|62
|2008
|Non-Executive Co-Chairman of the Board
|
Abhay Baijal
|60
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
D. Birla
|Executive President - BTM
|
Vinod Mehra
|62
|2012
|President – Projects