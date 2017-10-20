Edition:
United Kingdom

Chorus Aviation Inc (CHR.TO)

CHR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

8.77CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$8.77
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
246,902
52-wk High
$8.91
52-wk Low
$6.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Richard McCoy

74 2010 Independent Chairman of the Board

Joseph Randell

63 2010 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Jolene Mahody

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Colin Copp

2015 President - Jazz Aviation LP

Steven Ridolfi

2017 President, Chorus Aviation Capital
Chorus Aviation Inc News

