Chorus Aviation Inc (CHR.TO)
CHR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
8.77CAD
20 Oct 2017
8.77CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$8.77
$8.77
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
246,902
246,902
52-wk High
$8.91
$8.91
52-wk Low
$6.00
$6.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Richard McCoy
|74
|2010
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Joseph Randell
|63
|2010
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Jolene Mahody
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Colin Copp
|2015
|President - Jazz Aviation LP
|
Steven Ridolfi
|2017
|President, Chorus Aviation Capital
- BRIEF-Chorus Aviation announces acquisition of two Embraer 195 aircraft on lease to Azul Brazilian Airlines
- BRIEF-Chorus Aviation says delivered of Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jet on long-term lease to Air Nostrum
- BRIEF-Chorus Aviation announces 3-year operating credit facility
- BRIEF-Chorus Aviation reports Q2 net income $0.33 per basic share
- BRIEF-Chorus Aviation announces agreement to acquire 2 Embraer 190 aircraft