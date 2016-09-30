Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI.TO)
CIGI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
68.78CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.23 (+0.34%)
$0.23 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jay Hennick
|60
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Dylan Taylor
|46
|President, Chief Operating Officer
|
Peter Cohen
|64
|2015
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
John Friedrichsen
|55
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Robert Hemming
|49
|Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer
- BRIEF-Colliers International names Pete Quinn National Director of Industrial Services
- MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management, Natixis Global, Stifel Financial
- MOVES-Colliers appoints Rob Faulkner as director of investment property
- BRIEF-Spruce House Investment Management LLC reports 16 pct stake in Colliers International Group Inc as of Sept. 14, 2017
- BRIEF-Colliers International Group expands in Japan