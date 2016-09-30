Credit Immobilier et Hotelier SA (CIH.CS)
CIH.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
292.00MAD
1:18pm BST
292.00MAD
1:18pm BST
Change (% chg)
null0.00 (+0.00%)
null0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
null292.00
null292.00
Open
null292.00
null292.00
Day's High
null292.00
null292.00
Day's Low
null292.00
null292.00
Volume
120
120
Avg. Vol
3,908
3,908
52-wk High
null338.00
null338.00
52-wk Low
null260.00
null260.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ahmad Rahhou
|58
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Younes Zoubir
|2015
|Finance Manager
|
Rachid Saidi
|2014
|Administration Manager
|
Amal Mouhoub
|2012
|Marketing and Communication Manager
|
Mohamed Aboutarik
|Compliance Manager