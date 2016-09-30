Edition:
United Kingdom

Consolidated Infrastructure Group Ltd (CILJ.J)

CILJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,184.00ZAc
2:16pm BST
Change (% chg)

9.00 (+0.77%)
Prev Close
1,175.00
Open
1,150.00
Day's High
1,199.00
Day's Low
1,145.00
Volume
9,893
Avg. Vol
259,780
52-wk High
2,444.00
52-wk Low
1,077.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Frank Boner

69 2012 Independent Chairman of the Board

Raoul Gamsu

45 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Ivor Klitzner

46 2014 Finance Director, Executive Director

Kofi Bucknor

60 2012 Non-Executive Independent Director

Alex Darko

64 2010 Non-Executive Independent Director
» More People

Consolidated Infrastructure Group Ltd News

» More CILJ.J News