Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (CIMSA.IS)
CIMSA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
14.16TRY
22 Oct 2017
14.16TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.20TL (+1.43%)
0.20TL (+1.43%)
Prev Close
13.96TL
13.96TL
Open
14.01TL
14.01TL
Day's High
14.21TL
14.21TL
Day's Low
14.01TL
14.01TL
Volume
142,935
142,935
Avg. Vol
219,188
219,188
52-wk High
18.32TL
18.32TL
52-wk Low
13.80TL
13.80TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mehmet Hacikamiloglu
|48
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Seyfettin Koseoglu
|57
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Baran Celik
|2015
|Vice General Manager - Financial Affairs
|
Mutlu Dogruoz
|2013
|General Manager - Afyon Cimento TAS
|
Gurol Ozer
|2014
|Vice General Manager - Technical