Groupe Crit SA (CITT.PA)

CITT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

79.75EUR
3:11pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.65 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
€80.40
Open
€80.39
Day's High
€80.39
Day's Low
€79.66
Volume
792
Avg. Vol
4,252
52-wk High
€87.90
52-wk Low
€55.30

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Claude Guedj

77 2002 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Karine Guedj

52 Director, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director of Communications and Purchase

Nathalie Jaoui

51 2002 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Head of Temporary Employment and Recruitment, Director

Renaud Lejeune

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Andre Engler

Director of Human Resources
