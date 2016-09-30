CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)
CIX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
28.52CAD
9:00pm BST
28.52CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.20 (+0.71%)
$0.20 (+0.71%)
Prev Close
$28.32
$28.32
Open
$28.36
$28.36
Day's High
$28.55
$28.55
Day's Low
$28.31
$28.31
Volume
493,830
493,830
Avg. Vol
434,235
434,235
52-wk High
$29.94
$29.94
52-wk Low
$23.52
$23.52
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
William Holland
|58
|2010
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Sheila Murray
|2016
|President, General Counsel
|
Peter Anderson
|58
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Douglas Jamieson
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, IR Contact Officer
|
Steven Donald
|2016
|Executive Vice President and President, Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd
- BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management
- BRIEF-CI Financial announces new debenture financing
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX notches near six-week high, led by energy
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX up as energy stocks rise, gold miners weigh
- BRIEF-CI Financial makes a strategic investment in financial technology with the acquisition of BBS Securities