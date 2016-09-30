Corus Entertainment Inc (CJRb.TO)
CJRb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
12.27CAD
9:00pm BST
12.27CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.01 (-0.08%)
$-0.01 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
$12.28
$12.28
Open
$12.31
$12.31
Day's High
$12.32
$12.32
Day's Low
$12.24
$12.24
Volume
1,042,685
1,042,685
Avg. Vol
324,586
324,586
52-wk High
$14.10
$14.10
52-wk Low
$10.79
$10.79
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Heather Shaw
|56
|1999
|Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Douglas Murphy
|52
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
D. Scott Dyer
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and President, Nelvana
|
Julie Shaw
|54
|Non-Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
John Gossling
|49
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
- UPDATE 2-Corus Entertainment misses revenue estimate, shares fall
- CANADA STOCKS-Higher oil prices prop up TSX futures
- BRIEF-Corus Entertainment Q4 earnings per share view C$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
- Canada's Corus Entertainment posts 15.7 pct rise in qtrly profit
- Corus Entertainment to sell channels to Bell Media for C$200 million