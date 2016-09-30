Edition:
United Kingdom

Cargojet Inc (CJT.TO)

CJT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

52.51CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.81 (+1.57%)
Prev Close
$51.70
Open
$51.05
Day's High
$52.64
Day's Low
$51.05
Volume
26,182
Avg. Vol
16,780
52-wk High
$53.52
52-wk Low
$42.51

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ajay Virmani

2011 Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

John Kim

2011 Chief Financial Officer

Jamie Porteous

2011 Executive Vice President - Sales and Service, Director

George Sugar

2011 Senior Vice President - Flight Operations

Paul Rinaldo

2011 Vice President - Engineering and Maintenance
Cargojet Inc News

