Grupo Clarin SA (CLA.BA)
CLA.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
53.70ARS
23 Oct 2017
53.70ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$53.70
$53.70
Open
$55.00
$55.00
Day's High
$55.00
$55.00
Day's Low
$53.25
$53.25
Volume
14,461
14,461
Avg. Vol
15,478
15,478
52-wk High
$764.47
$764.47
52-wk Low
$48.10
$48.10
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jorge Carlos Rendo
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Director of External Relations
|
Hector Mario Aranda
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of AGEA
|
Carlos Alberto Moltini
|2006
|Chief Executive Officer of Cablevision
|
Daniel Zanardi
|2002
|Chief Executive Officer of ARTEAR
|
Francisco Ivan Acevedo
|Director of Corporate Control