Clariant Chemicals India Ltd (CLAC.NS)
CLAC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
615.00INR
10:27am BST
615.00INR
10:27am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs8.50 (+1.40%)
Rs8.50 (+1.40%)
Prev Close
Rs606.50
Rs606.50
Open
Rs603.70
Rs603.70
Day's High
Rs618.70
Rs618.70
Day's Low
Rs603.50
Rs603.50
Volume
16,329
16,329
Avg. Vol
21,732
21,732
52-wk High
Rs822.00
Rs822.00
52-wk Low
Rs563.25
Rs563.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kewal Handa
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Adnan Ahmad
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Sanjay Ghadge
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Amee Joshi
|2015
|Chief Compliance Officer, Assistant Company Secretary,
|
Karl Dierssen
|2013
|Director