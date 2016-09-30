Claris Lifesciences Ltd (CLAI.BO)
CLAI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
349.05INR
10:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Surrinder Kapur
|78
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Arjun Handa
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Kirit Kanjaria
|2013
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Chandrasingh Purohit
|Whole Time Director
|
Milina Bose
|2014
|Non Executive Non Independent Woman Director
- BRIEF-RBI hikes foreign investment limit in Claris Lifesciences to 49 pct
- BRIEF-Claris Lifesciences completes stake sale in JV to Otsuka
- BRIEF-Claris Lifesciences gets shareholders' nod to raise FII/FPI shareholding limits in co
- BRIEF-India's Claris Lifesciences June-qtr consol profit down 13 pct
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions