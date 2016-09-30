Edition:
City Lodge Hotels Ltd (CLHJ.J)

CLHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

12,965.00ZAc
1:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

65.00 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
12,900.00
Open
12,905.00
Day's High
13,000.00
Day's Low
12,775.00
Volume
35,757
Avg. Vol
44,027
52-wk High
16,300.00
52-wk Low
12,350.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Bulelani Ngcuka

62 2010 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Clifford Ross

59 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Andrew Widegger

50 2012 Financial Director, Executive Director

Peter Schoeman

51 Divisional Director - Sales and Marketing

Marcel Kobilski

52 Divisional Director - Human Resources
