Clearwater Seafoods Inc (CLR.TO)

CLR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

8.80CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.07 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
$8.87
Open
$8.85
Day's High
$8.87
Day's Low
$8.56
Volume
111,993
Avg. Vol
75,319
52-wk High
$14.55
52-wk Low
$8.56

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Colin MacDonald

69 2011 Chairman of the Board

Ian Smith

52 2010 Chief Executive Officer

Teresa Fortney

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance

Euan Beaton

President of Macduff Shellfish Group Limited

Ron van der Giesen

50 President - Global Supply Chain
