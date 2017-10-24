Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd (CMDG.SI)
CMDG.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
2.03SGD
24 Oct 2017
2.03SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.02 (-0.98%)
$-0.02 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
$2.05
$2.05
Open
$2.04
$2.04
Day's High
$2.05
$2.05
Day's Low
$2.02
$2.02
Volume
3,186,200
3,186,200
Avg. Vol
10,851,864
10,851,864
52-wk High
$2.80
$2.80
52-wk Low
$1.96
$1.96
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jit Poh Lim
|77
|2003
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Ban Seng Yang
|60
|2017
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
Chek Siew Choo
|Group Financial Officer
|
Tee Yeok Yeo
|43
|2017
|Vice President - Group Legal, Joint Company Secretary
|
Peng Yen Choo
|2010
|Group Investor Relations and Special Projects Officer
