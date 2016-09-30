CanniMed Therapeutics Inc (CMED.TO)
CMED.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
11.75CAD
8:59pm BST
11.75CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.12 (+1.03%)
$0.12 (+1.03%)
Prev Close
$11.63
$11.63
Open
$11.80
$11.80
Day's High
$12.04
$12.04
Day's Low
$11.61
$11.61
Volume
29,680
29,680
Avg. Vol
45,782
45,782
52-wk High
$13.35
$13.35
52-wk Low
$7.32
$7.32
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Donald Ching
|74
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Brent Zettl
|54
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
John Knowles
|61
|2008
|Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary, Director
|
Gulwant Bajwa
|54
|Vice President - Business Development and Regulatory Affairs
|
Larry Holbrook
|69
|Chief Research Officer
- BRIEF-Cannimed therapeutics says initiated production of CanniMed capsules
- BRIEF-CanniMed Therapeutics, Avaria Health & Beauty signs letter of intent
- BRIEF-Cannimed Therapeutics Q3 loss from cont ops $0.06 per share
- BRIEF-Cannimed Therapeutics says signed supply agreement with Akula Trading
- BRIEF-Cannimed Therapeutics' Q2 loss per share $0.08