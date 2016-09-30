Edition:
United Kingdom

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc (CMED.TO)

CMED.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.75CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.12 (+1.03%)
Prev Close
$11.63
Open
$11.80
Day's High
$12.04
Day's Low
$11.61
Volume
29,680
Avg. Vol
45,782
52-wk High
$13.35
52-wk Low
$7.32

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Donald Ching

74 Independent Chairman of the Board

Brent Zettl

54 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

John Knowles

61 2008 Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary, Director

Gulwant Bajwa

54 Vice President - Business Development and Regulatory Affairs

Larry Holbrook

69 Chief Research Officer
» More People

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc News

» More CMED.TO News