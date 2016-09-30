Computer Modelling Group Ltd (CMG.TO)
CMG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
10.10CAD
9:00pm BST
10.10CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.05 (+0.50%)
$0.05 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
$10.05
$10.05
Open
$10.05
$10.05
Day's High
$10.12
$10.12
Day's Low
$9.99
$9.99
Volume
46,716
46,716
Avg. Vol
100,393
100,393
52-wk High
$11.32
$11.32
52-wk Low
$8.20
$8.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Zaozirny
|69
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Kenneth Dedeluk
|66
|2000
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Sandra Balic
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance
|
Ryan Schneider
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Robert Eastick
|2017
|Vice President - CoFlow