Edition:
United Kingdom

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG (CMIG4.SA)

CMIG4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

8.24BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.07 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
R$ 8.31
Open
R$ 8.32
Day's High
R$ 8.39
Day's Low
R$ 8.14
Volume
13,440,300
Avg. Vol
7,672,818
52-wk High
R$ 12.04
52-wk Low
R$ 5.14

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jose Afonso Bicalho Beltrao da Silva

68 2015 Chairman of the Board

Bernardo Afonso Salomao de Alvarenga

65 Chief Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Adezio De Almeida Lima

61 Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Maura Galuppo Botelho Martins

56 Chief Officer for Human Relations and Resources

Cesar Vaz de Melo Fernandes

59 2015 Chief Business Development Officer, Member of the Executive Board
» More People

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG News

» More CMIG4.SA News