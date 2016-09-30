Edition:
United Kingdom

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd (CMLJ.J)

CMLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

7,348.00ZAc
2:18pm BST
Change (% chg)

38.00 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
7,310.00
Open
7,310.00
Day's High
7,359.00
Day's Low
7,247.00
Volume
383,616
Avg. Vol
598,974
52-wk High
7,922.00
52-wk Low
5,882.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Shams Pather

65 2009 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Anton Pillay

46 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

John Snalam

57 2012 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Lee-Anne Parenzee

2012 Company Secretary

Alexandra Watson

60 2017 Lead Non-Executive Independent Director
» More People

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd News