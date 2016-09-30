Coronation Fund Managers Ltd (CMLJ.J)
CMLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
7,348.00ZAc
2:18pm BST
7,348.00ZAc
2:18pm BST
Change (% chg)
38.00 (+0.52%)
38.00 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
7,310.00
7,310.00
Open
7,310.00
7,310.00
Day's High
7,359.00
7,359.00
Day's Low
7,247.00
7,247.00
Volume
383,616
383,616
Avg. Vol
598,974
598,974
52-wk High
7,922.00
7,922.00
52-wk Low
5,882.00
5,882.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shams Pather
|65
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Anton Pillay
|46
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
John Snalam
|57
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Lee-Anne Parenzee
|2012
|Company Secretary
|
Alexandra Watson
|60
|2017
|Lead Non-Executive Independent Director
- BRIEF-Coronation Fund Managers assets under management as at June end were r579 bln
- BRIEF-Coronation Fund says HY HEPS of 220.7 cents
- BRIEF-Coronation Fund Managers sees HY DHEPS to be between 206.7 cents and 229.7 cents
- BRIEF-Coronation Fund Managers says total assets under management at 576 billion rand