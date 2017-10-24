Edition:
United Kingdom

Capitaland Mall Trust (CMLT.SI)

CMLT.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

2.04SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
$2.06
Open
$2.06
Day's High
$2.07
Day's Low
$2.04
Volume
11,946,900
Avg. Vol
12,014,450
52-wk High
$2.17
52-wk Low
$1.87

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Tee Hieong Tan

50 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Executive Director of CapitaMall Trust Management Limited

Ming Yan Lim

54 2013 Non-Executive Non-Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board of CapitaMall Trust Management Limited

Ju Lin Lee

2015 Company Secretary

Lee Nah Tan

43 2015 Company Secretary

Juan Thong Leow

50 2014 Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of CapitaMall Trust Management Limited
» More People

Capitaland Mall Trust News

» More CMLT.SI News