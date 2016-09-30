Edition:
United Kingdom

Cemex SAB de CV (CMXCPO.MX)

CMXCPO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

15.47MXN
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
$15.46
Open
$15.24
Day's High
$15.63
Day's Low
$15.24
Volume
22,325,707
Avg. Vol
32,507,828
52-wk High
$19.27
52-wk Low
$14.55

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Rogelio Zambrano Lozano

58 2014 Chairman of the Board

Fernando Angel Gonzalez Olivieri

62 2015 Chief Executive Officer

Jose Antonio Gonzalez Flores

46 2014 Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Jaime Gerardo Elizondo Chapa

2015 President CEMEX Europe

Joaquin Miguel Estrada Suarez

53 2014 President CEMEX Asia, Middle East and Africa
Cemex SAB de CV News

