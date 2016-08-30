Edition:
United Kingdom

Centrica PLC (CNA.L)

CNA.L on London Stock Exchange

175.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
175.40
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
22,974,411
52-wk High
236.90
52-wk Low
170.88

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Richard Haythornthwaite

60 2014 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Iain Conn

53 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Jeff Bell

2015 Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Mark Hanafin

57 2016 Chief Executive - Centrica Business, Executive Director

Mark Hodges

51 2015 Chief Executive - Centrica Consumer, Executive Director
» More People

Centrica PLC News

» More CNA.L News

Market Views

» More CNA.L Market Views