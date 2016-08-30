Centrica PLC (CNA.L)
CNA.L on London Stock Exchange
175.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
175.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
175.40
175.40
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
22,974,411
22,974,411
52-wk High
236.90
236.90
52-wk Low
170.88
170.88
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Richard Haythornthwaite
|60
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Iain Conn
|53
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jeff Bell
|2015
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Mark Hanafin
|57
|2016
|Chief Executive - Centrica Business, Executive Director
|
Mark Hodges
|51
|2015
|Chief Executive - Centrica Consumer, Executive Director
- UK regulator to finish review of Rough gas storage closure before year's end
- UK regulator to finish review of Rough gas storage closure before year's end
- Egypt expects to renew financing deal with global banks
- UK big six energy firms lost record number of customers in September – data
- UK big six energy firms lost record number of customers in Sept – data
- Do today's results make Inspired Energy plc a better buy than Centrica plc?
- Can Vodafone Group plc, Centrica plc and Pearson plc afford to pay their chunky dividends?
- Are Centrica plc, Just Eat plc and Sirius Minerals plc simply too expensive?
- Should you steer clear of Glencore plc, Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited and Centrica plc at all costs?
- Royal Dutch Shell plc, J Sainsbury plc and Centrica plc: the FTSE 100's worst income stocks?
- 3 dates for your July investing diary (Centrica plc, PZ Cussons plc and Premier Oil plc)