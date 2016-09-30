Edition:
United Kingdom

Natixis SA (CNAT.PA)

CNAT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

6.91EUR
3:22pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.10 (+1.50%)
Prev Close
€6.80
Open
€6.80
Day's High
€6.96
Day's Low
€6.80
Volume
3,231,790
Avg. Vol
4,703,343
52-wk High
€7.04
52-wk Low
€4.16

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Francois Perol

53 2009 Chairman of the Board

Laurent Mignon

54 2009 Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee

Jean Cheval

68 2012 Head of Finance and Risks, Member of the Management Committee and Executive Committee

Norbert Cron

2014 Member of the Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee - Operations and Information Systems

Jean-Francois Lequoy

54 2014 Member of the Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee - Investment Solutions and Insurance
» More People

