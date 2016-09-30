Canara Bank Ltd (CNBK.NS)
CNBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
317.10INR
10:27am BST
317.10INR
10:27am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs11.75 (+3.85%)
Rs11.75 (+3.85%)
Prev Close
Rs305.35
Rs305.35
Open
Rs305.35
Rs305.35
Day's High
Rs319.65
Rs319.65
Day's Low
Rs305.35
Rs305.35
Volume
2,927,654
2,927,654
Avg. Vol
1,937,670
1,937,670
52-wk High
Rs416.00
Rs416.00
52-wk Low
Rs245.31
Rs245.31
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Thothala Manoharan
|2015
|Non-Official Director, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Rakesh Sharma
|58
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
P. Bharathi
|2016
|Executive Director
|
Dina Mohapatra
|2016
|Executive Director
|
Matam Rao
|2017
|Executive Director
