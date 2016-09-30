Edition:
United Kingdom

Canara Bank Ltd (CNBK.NS)

CNBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

317.10INR
10:27am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs11.75 (+3.85%)
Prev Close
Rs305.35
Open
Rs305.35
Day's High
Rs319.65
Day's Low
Rs305.35
Volume
2,927,654
Avg. Vol
1,937,670
52-wk High
Rs416.00
52-wk Low
Rs245.31

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Thothala Manoharan

2015 Non-Official Director, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Rakesh Sharma

58 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

P. Bharathi

2016 Executive Director

Dina Mohapatra

2016 Executive Director

Matam Rao

2017 Executive Director
