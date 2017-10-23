Edition:
United Kingdom

Connect Group PLC (CNCTC.L)

CNCTC.L on London Stock Exchange

95.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
95.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
311,687
52-wk High
159.74
52-wk Low
88.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gary Kennedy

56 2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Mark Cashmore

55 2006 Group Chief Executive, Executive Director

David Bauernfeind

48 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Stuart Marriner

2010 General Counsel, Company Secretary

Jonathan Bunting

42 2012 Managing Director - Connect News And Media, Executive Director
