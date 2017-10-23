Connect Group PLC (CNCTC.L)
CNCTC.L on London Stock Exchange
95.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
95.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
95.50
95.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
311,687
311,687
52-wk High
159.74
159.74
52-wk Low
88.00
88.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gary Kennedy
|56
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Mark Cashmore
|55
|2006
|Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
David Bauernfeind
|48
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Stuart Marriner
|2010
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Jonathan Bunting
|42
|2012
|Managing Director - Connect News And Media, Executive Director
- BRIEF-Connect Group says overall performance in 45 weeks to July 15 continues in line with expectations
- BRIEF-Connect completes sale of Education & Care division to RM plc
- BRIEF-Connect sees education & care unit sale completing on or around June 30
- BRIEF-Connect Group Tesilient reports h1 pre-tax profit 18.1 mln stg