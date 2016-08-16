Edition:
United Kingdom

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L)

CNE.L on London Stock Exchange

200.70GBp
5:10pm BST
Change (% chg)

5.10 (+2.61%)
Prev Close
195.60
Open
196.30
Day's High
201.90
Day's Low
195.50
Volume
1,655,102
Avg. Vol
1,819,214
52-wk High
250.60
52-wk Low
164.20

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ian Tyler

56 2014 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Simon Thomson

51 2011 Chief Executive, Executive Director

James Smith

40 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Duncan Wood

Company Secretary

Alexander Berger

50 2010 Independent Non-Executive Director
Cairn Energy PLC News

Market Views

