Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L)
CNE.L on London Stock Exchange
200.70GBp
5:10pm BST
200.70GBp
5:10pm BST
Change (% chg)
5.10 (+2.61%)
5.10 (+2.61%)
Prev Close
195.60
195.60
Open
196.30
196.30
Day's High
201.90
201.90
Day's Low
195.50
195.50
Volume
1,655,102
1,655,102
Avg. Vol
1,819,214
1,819,214
52-wk High
250.60
250.60
52-wk Low
164.20
164.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ian Tyler
|56
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Simon Thomson
|51
|2011
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
James Smith
|40
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Duncan Wood
|Company Secretary
|
Alexander Berger
|50
|2010
|Independent Non-Executive Director
